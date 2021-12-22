Missing girl found safe

Dec. 22—The Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a missing 9 year old child around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in the Brownsboro area. Later that afternoon, HCSO reported the girl had been found safe.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the father woke up at about 2 a.m. and noticed his daughter was missing.

HCSO began a search for Raylee Rae Williams, who was believed to be with be with her mother April Williams. According to Child Protective Services paperwork, Williams is not to be alone with the child.

According to Hillhouse, sometime after 10 p.m. and before 2 a.m. Williams entered the child's home and took the girl.