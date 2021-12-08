Missing Girl + Missing Boaters Search: South Jersey Today

Hello, South Jersey Patch readers! A lot happened today, but you've been busy and just want to unwind for the night. So here's a quick roundup of the headlines across Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties today.

Search Continues For NJ Boaters Who Capsized On Delaware River: New Jersey State Police on Wednesday said the search continues for two boaters who went missing on the Delaware River last month.

Girl, 6, Kidnapped By Mom In Mount Laurel: Police: Grace Craytor, 6, of Pennsauken, was taken by her mom without permission during a supervised visit at Lifetime Fitness in Mount Laurel.

Toll Increase Delayed On Delaware River Port Authority Bridges: A scheduled toll increase on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry, and Betsy Ross bridges has been delayed for at least a year.

Camden County Health Hub Adds COVID-19 Testing, Amends Hours: Camden County is making some changes to its Health Hub in Gloucester Township ahead of the holiday season.

NJ Mother Fatally Stabbed Baby To Fulfill Last Sin: Reports: Kristhie I. Alcazar, 26 of Penns Grove, said she killed her child to fulfill the last of her sins: murder, according to published reports.

Jail Time For Man Who Sold Fentanyl That Led To Fatal Overdose: Daquan Marshall, 30 of Trenton, previously admitted selling fentanyl to a Springfield woman who then overdosed.

Man With Loaded Gun, Knife Robs NJ Home Depot: Police: A man who was in possession of a fully loaded shotgun was arrested while fleeing the scene of a shoplifting incident at a Home Depot Sunday.

Police Investigating Swastika, Message Found At NJ Synagogue: "We condemn this and all acts of hatred directed at anyone or any group," the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

NJ Lawmaker's Bill Would Expand Opioid Users' Access To Methadone: Rep. Donald Norcross' bill would allow pharmacies to distribute methadone and increase the volume a patient can take home at a time.

This article originally appeared on the Gloucester Township Patch