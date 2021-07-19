Missing girl Summer Wells: Midwest search and rescue group joins efforts to find 5-year-old

A Midwest group dedicated to helping law enforcement find missing persons will be assisting in the search to find Summer Wells, a 5-year-old Tennessee girl who has been missing for more than a month.

EquuSearch Midwest, a branch of the nonprofit group Texas Equusearch, said in a Monday statement that its director, Dave Rader, will be conducting searches the weekend of July 24.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, if you see any of our teams out and about, please do not convey via social media or other outlets where you may have seen our searches taking place," Equusearch Midwest wrote on Facebook. "It is very important for the integrity of the case."

Wells disappeared from her family’s rural Rogersville home in Tennessee on June 15. Since then authorities have received nearly 1,000 tips and an Amber Alert remains active for her.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News last week that none of the leads have produced any results.

The girl’s father, Don Wells, told the Kingsport Times-News that he doesn’t expect to see his daughter alive.

"We’ve had several people sneaking around there, but we’ve had them sneaking around at night," Wells told the paper, speaking of his 11-acre property on Ben Hill Road. "We’ve never had somebody up there at 5:30 in the afternoon that we know of. They didn’t come up the driveway. They came up a dog trail from the woods. The [police K-9] dog that they used, that’s where the scent took them. Down through the woods, not the driveway. At Ben Hill Road is where the dog’s scent ended."

Investigators are still looking for a red pickup truck, possibly a late 1990s Toyota, that may have been in the area where Summer went missing on June 15. It had full-sized ladder racks and white buckets in the bed.

