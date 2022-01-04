🌱Missing Girl Tips+ Kamen, New Patents + Maxwell Mystery Husband

Welcome back, Bedford! We appreciate you and are happy you are part of the Bedford Daily. We want to make 2022 even better. Please share the Daily with your neighbors, friends, and family when you see someone mentioned that may not have seen the article, or when you see a local event or upcoming Bedford High game you think someone may want to know about. Here's everything you need to know to start Wednesday off right. Let's go!

First, today's weather:

A warmer day with rain and drizzle in the afternoon. High: 44. Low: 33.

Here are the top stories in Bedford today:

Detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a missing Manchester girl, Harmony Montgomery. Manchester police announced a new Investigation Tip Line for any information that may help detectives find Montgomery, who was reported missing by an email to the Manchester Mayor's office by a concerned person. Montgomery has not been seen since October 2019. The Manchester girl, who was five when she was last seen, would now be seven years old. She is white, approximately four feet tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing glasses as she is blind in one eye. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the tip line at 603-203-6060. It will be manned 24 hours a day by detectives. Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said the investigation is not a recovery mission but is "a rescue mission." (Patch) Congratulations Bedford inventors Dean Kamen, Eric L. Pribyl, and Stephen A. Smith, who had patents assigned in New Hampshire from Dec. 20, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. Stephen A. Smith of Bedford was one of the inventors of a Patent for Accelerated, Memory Efficient Similarity Matching for Exagrid Systems, and DEKA Products was assigned a patent for a Method for Electronic Patient Care with co-inventors Dean Kamen, of Bedford, New Hampshire, John J. Biasi, of Groton, Massachusetts, and Eric L. Pribyl, of Bedford, New Hampshire. You can read more here: (Granite Geek) Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking and had been arrested in a secluded mansion in New Hampshire, has a mysterious husband. He missed the trial and now seems to be permanently out of the relationship. Scott Borgerson, a shipping magnate and the husband of Ghislaine Maxwell, was absent for the duration of her criminal trial. He was recently pictured with a woman who is a local journalist for Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts where Borgerson also lives, as reported by Stuff.co.nz. Some media accounts of Ghislaine Maxwell report the location of her arrest as Bedford, New Hampshire, but Maxwell was actually arrested by federal authorities on a remote estate in Bradford, New Hampshire. (Stuff.co.nz)





Bedford Athletic Club: "BAC is offering two six-week sessions: Session 1 - Jan. 8 - Feb. 12 Session 2 - Mar. 12 - Apr. 16 At Memorial Elementary School's Gym in Bedford." (Facebook)

Peter Woodbury School: "Happy New Year! The BHS prom committee is hosting a fundraiser at Chipotle on Saturday, Jan. 8th." (Facebook)

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains: "Attention all Cadettes, Seniors and Ambassadors! There is no deadline to register for the new Journey Series happening Dec. 18 - Jan. 16!" (Facebook)

Bedford (NH) Public Library: "Join the Bedford Public Library's Morning Book Discussion Group." (Facebook)





