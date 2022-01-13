Missing girl's dad accused of assault; has Haverhill ties

Jan. 13—CONCORD, N.H. — The father of a young New Hampshire girl who was last seen in 2019 — but not reported missing until last week — has been arrested on second-degree assault, custody and child endangerment charges regarding his daughter, but the search for her continues, authorities said Wednesday.

Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday in the city and faced arraignment Wednesday on the charges, which stem from 2019. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

In March of 2014, Montgomery was charged in Haverhill District Court with shooting a Haverhill man in the head after he came to the city to buy drugs. Police charged Montgomery with armed robbery and armed assault to murder in connection with the incident, which happened the night of Jan. 24, 2014, on Cedar Street in the Acre neighborhood. He was also charged with carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

According to the Essex District Attorney's Office, in September of 2014 Montgomery pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to 18 months in the house of corrections.

Montgomery's recent arrest came a day after Manchester police set up a tip line and offered cash rewards as they investigate the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery. She was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019, when she was 5, but police only learned about that last week.

"Officials are continuing to search for Harmony and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her," the attorney general's office said in a news release on her father's arrest.

On the night of the 2014 incident, police were called to the intersection of Cedar Street and 8th Avenue on a report of a disturbance and a shooting. Police said they found Robert Jacobs, who had been shot in the left side of his chin. The bullet exited his left temple area, police said.

Jacobs was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then transferred to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, where he was expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Police later charged a third man, Cameron Vitalone, 22, with shooting Montgomery in the arm.

The two shootings took place within minutes of each other and with the same gun: A .38-caliber Taurus revolver that police said they found on the sidewalk on 8th Avenue. State Police seized the gun and said it held two empty shells.

Police said the shootings were the result of a drug deal gone bad.

According to a police report, on Jan. 28, 2014, the U.S. Marshall's office located Montgomery in Manchester, N.H., and arrested him on an unrelated probation violation warrant out of Middlesex Superior Court. Montgomery had a bullet wound in his right arm, the report stated. Montgomery was transported to Elliot Hospital, where he was interviewed by Haverhill police detectives.

According to the police report, Montgomery told investigators that he went to 8th Avenue and Cedar Street to buy heroin but he didn't know the name of the person he was to buy it from. He said he was to meet the seller in the hallway of an apartment building, but when he arrived, there were four or five people there and they tried to rob him of the $280 he planned to spend on the heroin.

Police said witnesses told them Montgomery had a gun and, as he and Jacobs struggled, it went off, wounding Jacobs. Montgomery told police that he was struck in the back of the head and somehow ended up outside, where he was punched and kicked, then shot.

Montgomery told police that he was nearly certain that Jacobs was the person he was to buy drugs from.

Associated Press contributed to this story.