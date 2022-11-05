Missing girls found in Florida

Nov. 4—Persia Lalehparvaran and Tsegan Jones were found in Gainesville, Florida and returned to their families, the Stillwater Police Department said in a news release.

Lalehparvaran, 15, left her Stillwater home Sunday morning in her family's car to pick up Jones, her 13-year-old cousin, in Oklahoma City.

Lalehparvaran's grandmother alerted SPD of her disappearance when she received a call that Jones was also missing.

The grandmother told police that Lalehparvaran searched the distance between Stillwater and Houston, Texas, on the family computer not long before she left. Jones's family was able to track her phone heading south on I-35.

SPD and the Oklahoma City Police Department worked with the Houston Police Department to locate the girls.

They were found 850 miles away in Gainesville.

"The two juveniles and the car were recovered safely," Stillwater police said. "SPD would like to thank OKCPD, Houston PD, U.S. Marshals and both Texas and Florida law enforcement agencies for their assistance in the case."

SPD also thanked social media users for sharing its posts.