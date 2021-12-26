Missing Glynn County woman found safely in Dodge

Dec. 26—A missing Glynn County woman who suffers from Alzheimer's disease was found safely in Dodge County by Georgia State Patrol troopers on Sunday, two days after she disappeared, according to Glynn County police.

The woman was last seen around 4 p.m. Christmas Eve in The Landings at Golden Isles community near Golden Isles Parkway and Ga. 99, county police said

In a call for public assistance in locating her, county police indicated the woman suffered dementia, had recently changed her medication and rarely leaves home. Police said she was traveling in a green 2017 Honda HR-V.

Authorities issued a state Mattie's Call, an emergency alert intended to help locate elderly or disabled persons.

County police announced around 2:30 p.m. Sunday that state troopers had safely located her in Dodge County.

"On behalf of the family, the Glynn County Police Department would like to thank everyone who shared the Mattie's Call ... (and) everyone who prayed for her return and especially the troopers and the citizen's responsible for her being found," the county police department said in a statement.