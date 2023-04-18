The Navajo County Sheriff's Office announced that a Goodyear woman, missing since April 10, was found dead more than 150 miles away in the Heber area.

According to a Facebook post from Goodyear police, Jessica White, 34, was reported missing on April 10 by her mother from their Goodyear home. White's phone was pinged by police, which showed her last known location to be in the area of Highway 260, near the city of Overgaard.

Six days later, on April 16, at around 2:48 p.m., Navajo County deputies found White dead in the Heber area, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

No other information had been released as the investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Missing Goodyear woman found dead in Heber area