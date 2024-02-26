Missing goose is found safe three miles from Suffolk home

A lovelorn goose that was on the loose has been found three miles from home after an appeal on BBC Radio Suffolk.

Richard Collins, from Denham in Suffolk, said Larry, his greylag goose, was found on Saturday by a family in Redlingfield.

Larry flew off on Tuesday and Mr Collins believed he was looking for a partner, having failed to mate at home.

He said: "We are delighted he's back with us. It was the power of radio that got him back."

Richard Collins suspects Larry may be looking for a mate

A family posted a picture of Larry in a WhatsApp group after he appeared on their front drive. One family member recognised the goose after he heard Mr Collin's appeal when he appeared on Wayne Bavin's breakfast show.

Mr Collins said: "I went and got him, and the kids of the family helped me wrangle him with some apples. We got him into a pet carrier and got him home."

Larry came to Mr Collins as a gosling after being found further east in the Waveney valley - walking through the streets of Beccles.

He has disappeared twice since Christmas and his owner suspects that, having failed to impress two female geese that live with him, he may be searching for a new bird to mate with.

"We really want to find him a friend," continued Mr Collins.

"If anyone out there has got a lonely female goose that wants a companion and is looking for Larry's love, then that would be great. Or if anyone out there rehomes geese, re-wilds geese or can help with integrating him into a flock, that would be brilliant as well."

