Missing Grand Forks man found dead, police say

Feb. 15—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man recently reported missing has been found dead, according to police.

Steve Crary, 54, was last seen in Grand Forks about a week ago. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Grand Forks Police Department asked the public to report any information they may have regarding his whereabouts.

A day later, it was confirmed by Lt. Andrew Stein that Crary was found dead in another county.

Since Crary was found outside of the GFPD's jurisdiction, the department does not have much information.

"What I can tell you though is there is no danger, or anything, at all to the public," Stein said.