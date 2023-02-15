Missing Grand Forks man last seen about a week ago, family concerned

Feb. 14—GRAND FORKS — It's been about a week since a 54-year-old man went missing from Grand Forks, and the Grand Forks Police Department is asking the public for assistance.

Steve Crary's family is concerned for his well-being, according to a GFPD Facebook post.

Crary was last seen driving a silver 2013 GMC Sierra pickup with Minnesota license plates EXK 617. His credit card was last used on Feb. 10, in Halstad, Minnesota.

Anyone with information regarding Crary's whereabouts can contact their local enforcement or the GFPD at 701-787-8000.