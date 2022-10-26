Missing grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot-long python in Indonesia, officials say

Authorities say a missing Indonesian grandmother was swallowed whole by a 22-foot python over the weekend.

Family of the 54-year-old woman reported her missing after they say she went to collect rubber on a plantation Sunday near her home in Jambi, Indonesia, according to CNN Indonesia. The city is on the island of Sumatra, the country's second longest Island.

Betara Jambi Police Chief S. Herafa told the outlet when her husband went to look for her, he found only her sandals, jacket, headscarf and knife.

According to the chief, two days after she disappeared, a search party found a reticulated python with a large bulge in its stomach.

The police chief told the Times of India a woman was found in the snake's stomach and that her body appeared to be largely intact.

"After splitting the snake's belly by residents, it turned out that... the woman was (the missing woman) who had died," Harefa said to CNN Indonesia.

No one witnessed the woman being eaten, the outlet reported.

Reticulated pythons are the longest snakes in the world, with some growing as long as 28 feet, according to information from the Natural History Museum.

The snakes climb trees by firmly wrapping their bodies around the trunks and using muscular upward force.

