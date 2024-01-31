Missing from a group home since Monday, Lincoln police ask for help locating teen girl

LINCOLN − The Lincoln police are seeking the public's help in finding a "missing and endangered" 17-year-old girl.

Caedance Yergeau, who goes by the nickname Blake, left a group home on Harris Avenue in Lincoln, and the police have been trying to find her since Monday, the Lincoln police said.

The police released these photographs of Caedance Yergeau, who has been missing since Monday and is believed to be endangered.

The police believe she could be in Providence.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department by phone at 401-333-1111, or email Prosecution@lincolnpoliceri.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Lincoln police ask for help locating 17-year-old Caedance Yergeau