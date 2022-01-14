Missing Hagerstown-area woman found

A woman who had been missing was reported found recently to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Carly Hose said.

The sheriff's office, last week, sought the public's help in finding Hagerstown-area resident Julie Anne Kinna, 49, who had last been seen leaving her home on Jan. 4.

Hose said Kinna was located on Jan. 7 and she was physically OK.

No further information was available.

Previously: Police seek public's help in locating Hagerstown woman missing since Tuesday

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County Sheriff's Office was notified missing woman found OK