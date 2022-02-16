Missing Haledon man was last seen with Paterson police, family says

PATERSON — In a desperate search for his missing 41-year-old brother, Eric DeJesus of Paterson has been collecting photos of discarded clothing he came across near the Passaic River.

“We’re trying to find his boots, we’re trying to find his shirt, we’re trying to find anything,” said DeJesus, 40.

Almost two weeks have passed since Felix “Joel” DeJesus of Haledon was last seen on the night of Feb. 2 near a bodega on Union Avenue, after drinking too much alcohol, according to his family members.

In addition to being a missing person’s case, DeJesus’ disappearance also has triggered an Internal Affairs investigation by the Paterson police department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the DeJesus family and law enforcement sources.

That’s because DeJesus — prior to going missing — allegedly was taken in handcuffs from outside the bodega by two Paterson police officers when he was accused of bothering a woman in the store, according to the DeJesus family.

Felix DeJesus, 41, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 3.

The family members said they initially learned about the missing man’s interaction with police from the owner of the bodega while they were distributing flyers in their effort to find him.

Giovanni DeJesus, 29, the youngest of three brothers, said IA investigators eventually confirmed to him that Felix DeJesus was driven from the bodega in a police patrol vehicle. Giovanni DeJesus said the IA detectives told him the two officers dropped his brother off near the corner of Preakness Avenue and Front Street in Paterson without charging him with any crime.

Fire chief inquiry: Paterson council demands more information on fire chief investigation

Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale declined to answer questions about the case, referring a news reporter inquiry to the prosecutor’s office.

“Please be advised that the existence, target, nature and progress of Internal Affairs investigations are confidential and neither the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office nor the Paterson Police Department will provide any further comment regarding the existence, substance, or findings of any such investigation,” said Peter Foy, the senior assistant prosecutor in charge of the Public Integrity Unit.

Story continues

Eric De Jesus speaks to the media at the intersection of Preakness Ave. and Front St. The Paterson intersection was the last location where his brother, Felix Joel De Jesus was seen. Members of the Paterson Police Department were the last known people to see Felix on February 2. Wednesday, February 16, 2022

In response to questions from Paterson Press, Foy said Felix DeJesus was not arrested or charged with any crime on Feb. 2. He also said DeJesus was not the subject of any Use of Force reports filed by Paterson police officers.

But Foy did not issue a denial or confirmation when Paterson Press asked whether the missing man had been transported in a city police vehicle on the night of Feb. 2.

The DeJesus family said the oldest brother often encounters police because of his drinking problem. They also said he does not have a track record of disappearing on extended drinking binges.

The two younger brothers said the Paterson police officers should have taken their older sibling to a hospital, shelter or home the night they picked him up outside the bodega. The DeJesus brothers argued that the two police officers put Felix in jeopardy by leaving the heavily intoxicated man to fend for himself on a winter’s night so close to the Passaic River.

The prosecutor’s office did not respond when asked about police department policies regarding transporting people in patrol vehicles.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Missing Haledon NJ man Felix DeJesus seen with Paterson police