Missing Hallwood man found deceased

Mar. 23—An elderly Hallwood man who went missing over the weekend was found deceased Sunday afternoon, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received a 911 call reporting the disappearance of 86-year-old Teddy Grady. Family members told law enforcement that Grady suffered from dementia and was last seen safe at home in their guesthouse the night before.

An extensive search was launched in the area and surrounding communities that included law enforcement, search and rescue, family and community members. Neighbors scanned security camera video from overnight and found footage of Grady walking in the Hallwood area during the late night and early morning hours.

Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Grady's body was found in the water of an irrigation ditch on the west side of the road in the 2400 block of Highway 20 in Hallwood. The official cause of death has not been determined, pending an autopsy.

"We would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support in assisting with this search," said Leslie, Williams, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, in a press release. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Grady."