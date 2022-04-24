Missing New Hampshire couple found fatally shot multiple times in wooded hiking area

A Concord, New Hampshire, couple who vanished Monday were found dead days later with multiple gunshot wounds, according to local police.

Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende, 66, left their apartment complex around 2:30 p.m. Monday and went for a walk at the nearby Broken Ground Trails, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

They never returned, and when Stephen missed a planned event Wednesday, a relative called the police.

Late Thursday, their bodies were found in a wooded area close to the Marsh Loop Trail. Each had been shot multiple times.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg has ruled both deaths homicides.

“This is a tragedy, and it’s something that came out of nowhere, and we’re doing our due diligence, investing all of our resources, working with our state and local partners, to bring this case to a successful resolution,” Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said at a press conference Friday.

Osgood also stressed how safe Concord typically is.

Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, but urged residents to “be vigilant and take normal precautions as they go about their daily lives.”

Anyone who saw the Reids between Monday and Thursday are asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600 or anonymously to the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100. Police have also asked for any video footage that may have been captured on home or business surveillance cameras.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office told the Daily News on Sunday that they are still “actively working” on the case.

