Missing New Hampshire man found safe in Fryeburg

Tony Blasi, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 21—FRYEBURG — A missing New Hampshire man sought in connection with a social media incident at the University of Maine this past weekend was found Tuesday afternoon near an animal shelter on Route 302, according to police and published reports.

"I can tell you the incident is over and 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian has been safely located in Maine," Maine State Police public information officer Shannon Moss said.

The Manchester, New Hampshire resident and his BMW were discovered near Harvest Hills Animal Shelter after local, county and state police converged on the area. It was unclear what led them to the site.

The University of Maine said in a text alert to all students Monday that" "UMaine Police, in connection with state and federal law enforcement has conducted a thorough investigation, and after careful analysis, has determined that there is no active threat to university community."

The incident forced UMaine to postpone a doubleheader against University of Hartford on Sunday, according to published reports.

According to published reports, the incident involving Zarechian was downgraded to a missing person report.

