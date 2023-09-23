Missing Harrison Twp. man safely located

The Harrison Twp. man that Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office previously asked for help locating has been found.

James Watson, 45, located Saturday and is safe, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office announced.

Watson had been reported missing on Sept. 8 and was was last seen on Aug. 30 when he was dropped off in the Oregon District by members of his family.

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for their help.