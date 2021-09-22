UPDATE: Missing Haverhill woman found

Mike LaBella, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.

Sep. 22—HAVERHILL — Police said Mary Ross, 61, who was reported missing by a family member late Monday afternoon, has been found.

Police noted in a social media post that Ross was found around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and is "safe and sound."

Police thanked the public for efforts to locate the woman.

