Missing a heart-shaped urn with ashes in it? A woman made the unique find while thrifting

Any chance you or someone you know misplaced a small heart-shaped silver urn?

Kaylan Davis, who lives outside Jacksonville, was visiting a friend in Brevard when she stopped by the Rockledge Goodwill last Sunday. The sixth-grade English teacher has been thrifting a lot lately in preparation for her wedding next year and a new house.

Kaylan Davis, who lives near Jacksonville, was shopping at the Rockledge Goodwill on January 14 when she purchased a nightstand for $8.99. When she got home she found this heart-shaped urn containing ashes.

She saw a tan "super cute" wicker-type nightstand for $8.99 and immediately grabbed it.

“I didn’t check the drawers because I assumed Goodwill emptied it and even if the drawers didn’t work, for $9 it just looks good,” Davis said in a phone interview with FLORIDA TODAY.

Once she got back home, that’s when she made the unexpected find – a small, silverish heart container.

“At first we thought it was a paperweight, and then my friend shook it and said, 'I think it has ashes in it,'” Davis said. “We unscrewed it and lo and behold, there were ashes.”

Now Davis is on a mission to find the family these ashes belong to. She posted about it on her TikTok page, which has more than 77,000 followers.

Within 24 hours people from all over the country were commenting.

“I’m getting a lot of tips on what to do, but haven’t found the owner yet,” Davis said.

She tried contacting Goodwill and didn’t have much luck. Her next step is to reach out to a funeral home to see if the employees can provide assistance.

The front of the urn has a flower and some leaves etched in gold. The back has a label with a U.S. patent number, but there is no personal identifying information on it.

Inside one of the drawers was also a photograph dated Christmas 2000. In the picture are four adults, two women and one man standing behind a woman who is seated wearing a crown.

“It looks like three siblings and their mom so I thought maybe one of them could have been the owner of the nightstand,” Davis said.

For now she has the urn in a safe spot hoping the owner will contact her through social media. If you have any information about the urn you can also reach out to Reporter Michelle Spitzer at mspitzer@floridatoday.com.

“If I for some reason lost a loved-one, grandmother, whoever’s ashes, I would hope someone would get them back to me,” Davis said. “That’s all they have left. I hope someone is looking for it and I can return it to them.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Missing a heart-shaped urn with ashes in it? A woman made the unique find while thrifting