Missing Highland Games trophy home after 90 years

A Highland Games trophy missing for almost 90 years has returned home after being found in England.

The coveted Rose Bowl trophy was awarded to the top-performing competitor at the annual Cabrach Picnic and Highland Games in Moray.

The event stopped back in the 1930s, but was revived in 2022 - without the trophy.

However, after an appeal, it was found 585 miles (941km) away in Axminster, Devon.

Adrian Taylor, 73, said the Rose Bowl was in his house, then saw local community charity The Cabrach Trust was seeking its safe return.

“My grandfather Charles Taylor was the last winner of the Rose Bowl," he explained.

"He was a brilliant athlete as well as a fine musician, being particularly talented in the bagpipes.

"Though it’s been nice to have the silverware in the family for the past few decades, it is fitting that, with the return of The Cabrach Picnic and Games two years ago, it returns home.

"I felt it only right to return it - hope someone new can enjoy it."

Jonathan Christie from The Cabrach Trust said he was "beyond delighted" the trophy had returned home.

"I could not believe it when I unsuspectingly answered the phone and found myself speaking with Adrian," he said.

"We are indebted to Adrian for recognising its significance to the Cabrach’s rich culture and history.

"We will again award the trophy to the top competitor.

"It's nice to have a direct link to the old days of the games as we take them into their modern era."