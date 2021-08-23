Missing hiker's body found in Montana mountains nearly 2 months after disappearance

Stephen Sorace
·2 min read

Rescuers have recovered the body of a missing hiker from the rugged Montana mountains nearly two months after she set out on a solo trip and never returned, officials said Sunday.

Tatum Morell, 23, was discovered on Saturday after climbers found her body in a gully below Whitetail Peak, Red Lodge Fire Rescue said. Rescuers believe Morell was climbing the 12,500-foot-tall Whitetail Peak when she was caught in a rock slide and suffered fatal injuries.

CALIFORNIA MYSTERY: AUTOPSY FAILS TO REVEAL CAUSE OF DEATH FOR FAMILY AND DOG FOUND DEAD ON HIKING TRAIL

"After almost two months of extensive search efforts, we are relieved that she is able to be returned to her family," said Assistant Chief Jon Trapp with Red Lodge Fire Rescue. "The effort volunteers put into finding Tatum surpassed anything I’ve seen in my 17 years with Search and Rescue operations; it was absolutely incredible."

Rescue crews had searched the area where Morell was discovered multiple times, officials said, but the 23-year-old was buried under rocks and extremely difficult to find.

Morell last called her family using a satellite device on the evening of July 1 before setting out on the West Fork Trailhead near Red Lodge the next day. The trailhead is located in southcentral Montana, near the Wyoming border.

Morell was described as an "avid and experienced hiker" who had planned to climb five mountain peaks over 12,000 feet tall in the area.

Rescuers launched a search for the 23-year-old when she failed to return on July 5, navigating the treacherous mountain terrain filled with rock fields, car-sized boulders, scree fields and snowfields in search of Morell.

After an exhaustive five-day search without any sign of Morell, rescuers and family released an update on July 10 saying the hiker had likely died. However, crews continued a scaled-back search for Morell using trained rescuers and search dog teams.

"Tate was a fiercely independent, adventurous soul who loved the mountains," her family said in a statement on July 10. "We find some solace in knowing she passed in a place she loved."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Calif. Community Perplexed by Unexplained Deaths of Family: 'What the Heck Happened?'

    John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog were found dead in the Sierra National Forest on Aug. 17

  • Mom, 11-year-old daughter found dead at home in apparent homicide, Missouri cops say

    A concerned family member led deputies to the mom and daughter.

  • Idaho teen plummets 30 feet from waterfall, Utah sheriff says. ‘Lucky to be alive’

    The four “ill-equipped” teens were rescued by a helicopter late Sunday night, officials said. The person who fell had minor injuries.

  • Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran's Evin prison

    The guard in a control room at Iran's notorious Evin prison springs to attention as one by one, monitors in front of him suddenly blink off and display something very different from the surveillance footage he had been watching. ”General protest until the freedom of political prisoners" reads another line on the screens. An online account, purportedly by an entity describing itself as a group of hackers, shared footage of the incident, as well as parts of other surveillance video it seized, with The Associated Press.

  • Flash floods kill at least 21 people in Tennessee after 17 inches of rain

    The mayor of Waverly, Tennessee, says local churches have stepped up to provide shelter for those who have lost their homes

  • Would-be thieves run over tire shop manager who confronted them, North Carolina cops say

    Police are still looking for the man and woman, who were reportedly driving a black Toyota Highlander.

  • Son's conviction in Missouri woman's 1998 death questioned

    Two groups that work to overturn wrongful convictions argued in a petition filed Monday that a Missouri man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for killing his mother did not commit the crime. Michael Politte was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2002. The Midwest Innocence Project and the MacArthur Justice Center argue in the petition filed with the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District that Politte was convicted because of a biased investigation, faulty science and an incompetent defense at trial.

  • Kim Klacik seeking $20 million in defamation suit against Candace Owens

    Former Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik sued conservative commentator Candace Owens, alleging Owens defamed her in a social media post and caused her to lose multiple financial deals.

  • Mom captures the emotional moment her nervous son makes a friend on first day of school: ‘Why does this make me wanna cry?’

    This little boy was scared he wouldn't make any friends at "real" school — then a voice cried out to him from across the street.

  • 22 Dead in Tennessee Floods—Including Baby Twins Torn From Dad’s Arms

    GoFundMeTwin 7-month-old babies were swept from their father’s arms during devastating flooding in rural Tennessee that left dozens more dead or missing.By early evening, the death toll in Humphreys County in the middle of the state had risen to 22, with more feared to have perished.Record-setting rains on Saturday led to swollen creeks that unleashed flash floods in Waverly and the surrounding area, swamping homes and leaving residents clinging to debris in raging rapids.“They were washed away

  • Philippines reports record virus cases as Delta variant spreads

    The Philippines health ministry reported a record 18,332 COVID-19 infections on Monday and for the first time acknowledged community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in its capital region. "Widespread lockdown or restrictions are no longer effective in the country," health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference on Monday. Large numbers of Delta variant cases for which the source could not be traced had been detected in the capital region and nearby provinces, the health ministry said in a separate statement.

  • Storm Henri expected to bring more heavy rain to parts of Northeast

    Storm Henri dumped heavy rain across the Northeastern U.S. on Sunday, causing considerable flash, urban and other minor flooding over the Tri-State Area and New England.The latest: The storm is expected to continue to drench the region through Monday night. More than 60,000 customers throughout the Northeast were without power as of Monday morning, according to Poweroutage.us. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeParts of New York, N

  • At least 21 dead, 20 missing after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

    At least 21 dead, 20 missing after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

  • Ben and Erin Napier Are Returning to Wetumpka

    The HGTV sweethearts are checking in for a progress report after they helped revitalize the Alabama town.

  • 32-year-old slips off dock and drowns in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri police say

    The Warrensburg, Missouri, man drowned in Lake of the Ozarks after slipping on a dock, officials said.

  • New Zealand extends virus lockdown; Australia eyes vaccines

    New Zealand's government on Monday said it will extend a strict nationwide lockdown until at least Friday as it tries to extinguish a growing coronavirus outbreak. The news came as health authorities reported 35 new local infections of the fast-spreading delta variant, the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in New Zealand since April last year. First discovered last week, the outbreak has grown to 107 cases.

  • Watch: Jake Funk trucks Raiders defender on his best run of preseason

    Jake Funk could be the Rams' backup running back this season if he keeps running like this.

  • Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

    Confronting their party’s most powerful leaders, nine moderate Democrats are tapping the brakes on President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic program and insisting on their own priorities. The band of moderates has threatened to oppose a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint unless the House first approves a $1 trillion package of road, power grid, broadband and other infrastructure projects that’s already passed the Senate. With most of Biden’s domestic agenda at stake, it’s unimaginable that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would let her own party’s centrists deal him an embarrassing defeat.

  • Exiled Afghan Central Bank Chief Warns Taliban Will Wreck Economy — But Will Crypto Keep The Regime Afloat?

    The exiled head of Afghanistan’s central bank has warned the Taliban will plunge the nation into a financial miasma as frozen assets and an already-weak local currency will create a new wave of monetary hardships. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg, Ajmal Ahmady, governor of Da Afghan Bank, observed the majority of the central bank’s more than $9 billion in assets were frozen by the U.S. following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Af

  • Burned paws, hungry bears: the race to help animals injured in wildfires

    The Wildlife Disaster Network is just one group that patrols burn areas looking for critters that need their help Wildlife Disaster Network staff examine a bear injured in the Antelope fire. Photograph: Chelsea Stein Engberg/Courtesy of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue The emaciated bear cub was trekking along a mountain road through the scorched Sierra Nevada when firefighters spotted it. His paws appeared burned and he seemed alone. There was little the fire crew could do, but call the Wildlife Di