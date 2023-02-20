Missing hiker’s body found on snowy peak month after vanishing, California officials say

The body of a 62-year-old hiker was found on a snowy and ice-covered mountain more than a month after he went missing, officials said.

Robert “Bob” Gregory’s body was found on Mount Islip on Saturday, Feb. 18, his family said in a Facebook post.

His body was found about 300 feet from the summit, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau. Rescuers said his body was recovered from the snow and ice.

The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed his death but says it hasn’t determined a cause.

300’ below the summit of Mt Islip, Angeles Forest #LASD Air Rescue 5 inserted LASD SEB Tactical Medics and LASD SAR personnel to recover hiker in snow/ice. pic.twitter.com/ZTT5PuXiae — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 19, 2023

Gregory’s family last heard from him on Jan. 13, his sister Gail Herman wrote in an AllTrails Facebook group. She said he was an “avid hiker” and had posted a trail map to the peak on a hiking app before disappearing.

Rescuers began searching for Gregory in dangerous winter conditions as they searched for missing Hollywood actor Julian Sands on Mount Baldy.

Sands also went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains on Jan. 13. He hasn’t been found yet.

Rescuers responded to numerous reports of missing and injured hikers in the area in January.

A 75-year-old man from Los Angeles got separated from his group and went missing on Mount Baldy on Jan. 22, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. He was found two days later.

Two hikers also died after sliding on ice on Mount Baldy, deputies said.

Strong winds and snow made conditions “extremely dangerous” for hiking in the area, deputies said in January.

Mount Islip is about 55 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Body of missing California snowmobiler found in Idaho, officials say

Hikers stumble upon body in ‘rugged’ stretch of national forest, Arkansas officials say

Indiana man found dead after falling off 70-foot cliff in Puerto Rico, officials say