Missing hiker’s body found in woods after warnings he ‘might be in danger,’ MA cops say

A missing hiker’s body was found in the woods less than 24 hours after a warning that he “might be in danger,” police in Massachusetts said.

Akif Qutab’s body was located after an “extensive search” by state police in Westminster, and his death is now being investigated by state police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said on Twitter.

Police dogs and helicopters aided state authorities in the search for Qutab as they combed through the Leominster State Forest, police said.

State police declined a request for comment from McClatchy News, referring it to the District Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson for the office, Lindsay Corcoran, confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

She declined to comment further, including when asked if any foul play was suspected.

The 31-year-old missing hiker was described as potentially being in “danger” after his vehicle was located in Princeton, roughly 8 miles from where his body was found, without him in it, the Worcester Police Department said on Nov. 1.

The Princeton and Westminster police departments also assisted in the investigation, Early said.