Missing hiker found dead off-trail in Mahwah reservation

The body of a Mahwah resident missing for a week was discovered by a hiker about a 40-minute off-trail walk into the Ramapo Valley Reservation in Mahwah on Saturday morning.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton confirmed that the body of Hector Zamorano, 41, was recovered in a secluded area of the 4,000-acre preserve.

"Our Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct a forensic investigation," Cureton said. "There is no indication of foul play."

Mayor James Wysocki said Saturday that Zamorano was spotted on security cameras walking through the township's Continental Soldiers Park on Ramapo Valley Road in the direction of the reservation last Sunday.

"The police assumed he continued in to the reservation from the way he was going in the video," Wysocki said.

Zamorano was first reported missing last Sunday night by his wife, Maria Luceromena, when he did not return from a 9 a.m. walk. He was not carrying his cellphone and did not tell her where he was going, according to police. She told police he frequented the reservation on walks.

Police canvassed the reservation for Zamorano with police dogs, drones, helicopter and boat surveillance. Hospitals and shelters were also checked without success.

