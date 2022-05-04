Missing Hood County man, 86, found dead, body floating in Lake Granbury

Authorities pulled a body of a missing 86-year-old man out of Lake Granbury on Sunday afternoon after receiving a call about a body floating in the water, according to a news release from the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived in the 1100 block of Pearl Street near a bridge over the lake along with Granbury police, Brazos River Authority Lake Rangers and the Granbury Fire Department. There they found the body of 86-year-old Donald Carver.

Carver went missing from his home in Hood County around noon April 26, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office said the body has been sent for an autopsy and will be officially identified through dental records or DNA confirmation. Authorities did not say how they believe Carver died or if they suspect foul play.

The sheriff’s office thanked the community and the volunteers who worked for five days with authorities as they worked to locate Carver, and asked for prayers for the family.