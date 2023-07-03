Missing Houston Man Found Alive, 8 Years After Disappearing As A Teen

A man who vanished more than eight years ago in Houston has been found alive.

Rudy Farias was 17 when, in March 2015, he was last seen walking his two dogs near his family’s home. The pets returned to the property but Farias did not.

At the time of Farias’ disappearance, officials said he had depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and was “very wary around strangers.”

“It is possible he is disoriented as he has not been taking his medication,” the Texas EquuSearch organization said.

Police launched an extensive search, but Farias was not found.

Then, on Saturday, Farias, now 25, was reportedly discovered unresponsive outside a church. The details surrounding his disappearance remain unclear.

“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe,” the Texas Center For The Missing wrote on Twitter. Farias is recovering in the hospital, the center added without elaboration.