Missing Houston tiger found safe

Alicia Victoria Lozano and Phil Helsel and Hayley Vaughn
·2 min read

A 9-month-old tiger that went missing after being spotted on a Houston lawn has been found and appears to be unharmed, the Houston Police Department said Saturday.

The tiger, named India, was first seen roaming around a Houston neighborhood Sunday, wearing a collar and prowling outside a home.

Several videos taken by residents showed the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed, off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy who lives in the neighborhood, The Associated Press reported. The deputy told police he was alerted about the tiger on Nextdoor, a neighborhood-based social media app.

Houston police Cmdr. Ron Borza said on Monday that when police responded to reports about the wild animal, its owner "put the tiger in a white SUV and drove off."

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony evading arrest. His lawyer, Michael W. Elliott, insisted Wednesday that his client was not the tiger’s owner and that Cuevas was worried about the animal’s safety, The AP reported.

At the time of his arrest, Cuevas was free on bond in a murder case filed in 2017 in neighboring Fort Bend County. Elliott said the incident was a shooting outside a restaurant and that Cuevas was acting in self-defense.

Tigers are not allowed in the city of Houston, but they are legal in surrounding Harris County if properly registered under a strict set of rules and safety guidelines, including holding $100,000 in animal insurance and keeping the tiger secured at least 1,000 feet from another home, school or child care center.

Texas law allows private ownership of tigers and other “dangerous wild animals,” but applicants must register with their local sheriff, file paperwork with the state and follow strict caging requirements.

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Missing Texas tiger has been found safe, healthy

    A tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood has been found after a nearly week-long search and appears to be unharmed, police announced Saturday evening. In a short video tweeted by Houston police, Cmdr. Ron Borza can be seen sitting next to the tiger, petting the animal and saying it has been a long week searching for it. “But we got him, and he’s healthy,” Borza said as the wife of the man police allege is the animal's owner sat next to him and fed the tiger with a baby bottle.

  • Tiger that was seen roaming Houston neighborhood found

    The tiger, named India, was handed over to police by its alleged owner.

  • 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

    Updated Saturday at 3:30 p.m. PT with “B Positive” and “United States of Al” renewed by CBS. We’re right in the thick of the traditional window during which broadcast TV networks reveal which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the next season. But with ongoing production issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these decisions for the their 2021-22 slates ahead of next week’s virtual upfront presentations. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-22 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates. Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (eighth and final season), “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us” (sixth and final season),”Transplant,” “Young Rock” Canceled/Ending Series: “Connecting,” “Superstore” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Debris,” “Good Girls,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea,” “Law & Order: For the Defense,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Thing About Pam” ABCRenewed Series: “A Million Little Things,” “Big Sky,” “black-ish” (eighth and final season), “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Home Economics,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19” Canceled/Ending Series: “American Housewife,” “Call Your Mother,” “For Life,” “mixed-ish,” “Rebel,” “Stumptown,” “United We Fall” Series Awaiting Decisions: N/A Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “Abbott Elementary,” “Maggie,” “Queens,” “Women of the Movement,” “The Wonder Years” FoxRenewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34) Canceled/Ending Series: “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son” Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Moodys,” “The Resident” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Housebroken” Newly Ordered Series: “The Big Leap,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Fantasy Island,” “Monarch,” “Our Kind of People,” “Pivoting,” “This Country”, Untitled Dan Harmon Animated Comedy CBSRenewed Series: “B Positive,” “Blood & Treasure” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019), “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “Clarice” (moving to Paramount+),”The Equalizer,” “Evil” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019),”FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team” (moving to Paramount+), “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon” (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7) and “United States of Al” Canceled/Ending Series: “All Rise,” “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Unicorn” Series Awaiting Decisions: N/A Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “CSI: Vegas,” “FBI International,” “Ghosts,” “Good Sam,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” “Smallwood” The CWRenewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker” Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Pandora,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Devils” (Italian import), “The Outpost” (Season 3 extended, not yet renewed for Season 4) Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Republic of Sarah” Newly Ordered Series: “4400“ Read original story 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap

  • Vanessa Bryant Accepts Hall of Fame Honor on Behalf of Kobe Bryant: 'I Wish My Husband Was Here'

    Kobe Bryant was posthumously selected as part of the 2020 class being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

  • Suspect in Custody After 4-Year-Old Found Slain in Dallas Street With ‘Multiple Wounds’

    kali9A suspect is in custody after a 4-year-old boy was found slain in the middle of a Dallas street early Saturday with “multiple wounds” from what police believe was some kind of edged weapon. The Dallas Police Department confirmed the arrest of an adult male late Saturday, but stopped short of identifying the suspect and gave no further details on the brutal killing of the tot. The boy was found lying in a road in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive shortly before 7 a.m., Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. Martinez said the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death were “unusual” and that an “edged weapon” was thought to have been used.“Unfortunately a small child was lost today in our city through a violent act and we will pursue justice to find whoever did this and bring some sort of closure, not only to family but to the community,” Martinez said.“We are shocked, we are very angry about what has happened to this small child,” he said.Police say the toddler, who is believed to have lived in the area, was likely killed at around 5 a.m.A neighborhood resident told local media she had gone on a morning walk just after 6:30 a.m. when she stumbled upon the grisly scene, at first mistaking the slain child in the street for a dog.As she got closer, she said, she noticed the boy had no shoes or shirt on.“That’s when I noticed the baby had ants at the bottom of his feet so I knew he was deceased then,” Square told the Dallas Morning News. “It was heart-wrenching because this baby could have been no more than 5.”“I’m a little traumatized,” Square said separately to WFAA. “I’m a little afraid, I don’t know what happened to him. To see that, to walk up on it… I don’t feel safe at all.”Another resident, Lila Gilbert, told the Dallas Morning News police had come to her home asking if her family was missing a young child. Gilbert said she then went outside to see a body in the road covered by a blanket, but when the blanket at one point slipped off, she saw what looked like bite marks on the child's face. “It’s so shocking to me that it’s a 4-year-old, someone’s baby. That could’ve been my little cousin or brother or something,” Gilbert was quoted saying. “It’s just the point that he’s gone now. It’s just terrifying.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Protester fires back at suspect shooting outside women's clinic, saves woman's life

    “He absolutely saved this young lady’s life," San Antonio, Texas, police spokesman Chris Ramos said. "He did something a reasonable person would do."

  • Some Minnesota high schools ditch the dance at non-traditional proms.

    Anoka High School junior Josie Klimmek wasn't disappointed when she learned that this year's prom wouldn't include dancing. Instead, she cheered the chance to dress up for a "fun, laid back hangout situation" with her classmates. The school opted for a "mask-erade party": a night of rides — in formal wear — at the Mall of America's Nickelodeon Universe. The theme for the event, "A roller ...

  • Carly Pearce Plays Coy About Rumored New Flame Riley King but Admits She's 'Very Happy'

    Carly Pearce recently shared a cozy selfie with former MLB player Riley King

  • Ron Rivera, Stephanie Rivera on how they started dating

    Ron and Stephanie Rivera shared their pickup basketball origin story in an interview with Chris Miller on Wizards Pregame Live.

  • Elderly Asian Lyft Driver Mugged and Assaulted for $1,560 in Cash at Gunpoint

    What happened: Paul Liao, 67, was working as a Lyft driver on Monday night when an unidentified man entered his car and demanded money. The incident occurred just after Liao, who is also an Uber driver, finished refueling and washing his car at an ARCO gas station at Rush Street and Rosemead Boulevard around 9:20 p.m, reported CBS LA. During the interaction, the suspect had also asked Liao, who is Taiwanese, if he was from China.

  • How mysterious influencer Bella Poarch shot to fame with TikTok's most-liked video in just a few months

    Bella Poarch, most famous for her hypnotic lip-sync videos, became a TikTok sensation. She released her first single "Build a B*tch" in May 2021.

  • Martin Bashir quits BBC amid investigation into Princess Diana interview

    Martin Bashir has quit the BBC ahead of a report expected to strongly criticise his behaviour in securing his Panorama interview with Princess Diana 25 years ago. The BBC announced to staff on Friday that Mr Bashir, 58, had resigned as the corporation’s religion editor. The decision brings to an end the career of one of the most successful (and controversial) television journalists of his era. In an email sent to news room colleagues, the corporation said ongoing ill health had forced Mr Bashir to stand down but there was inevitable speculation that he had quit before he could be sacked. His departure comes amid a furore over how he obtained his interview with Princess Diana in 1995 in which she revealed there were “three of us in this marriage” in reference to Prince Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. The interview was one of the BBC’s greatest scoops. The broadcaster launched an inquiry six months ago headed up by Lord Dyson, the former Master of the Rolls, into Mr Bashir’s journalistic methods. Lord Dyson’s report is due to be published as early as next week. An inquiry spokesman said on Friday night: “Lord Dyson has concluded his investigation and the report has been passed to the BBC for publication in due course.” The report is expected to condemn Mr Bashir over his mocking up of fake bank statements said to have been used to persuade Earl Spencer to introduce the reporter to his sister. The statements showed false payments made to Earl Spencer’s former head of security from a tabloid newspaper and an offshore company. Mr Bashir is also accused of making up a series of fantastical claims to then ensure Princess Diana went ahead with the interview. The Telegraph understands that Mr Bashir was given prior warning of a series of criticisms contained in the Dyson report as part of a legal process ahead of publication. The Princess Diana interview made Mr Bashir’s name but he left the BBC for ITV and then to take up lucrative jobs in the US before rejoining the corporation in 2016, covering religious affairs. Mr Bashir was struck down by Covid-19 last year and then underwent a quadruple heart bypass in the late summer and has not been seen on television screens for many months. He was on sick leave when the scandal over the Panorama interview resurfaced on its 25th anniversary. Mr Bashir has insisted he is too ill to speak publicly and defend his reputation although The Telegraph is aware he mounted a vigorous defence of his actions in giving evidence to Lord Dyson. Mr Bashir has denied wrongdoing. He has been on sick pay – on a fraction of his normal salary – and will not receive a payoff as a result of handing in his resignation. Senior executives had wanted to sack Mr Bashir in the autumn, but decided to wait for the outcome of the Dyson inquiry. Tim Davie, the BBC’s director-general, had ordered the Dyson review in the face of fierce criticism not only of Mr Bashir but of claims that senior executives had covered up his alleged deceit at the time. In an email to staff, Jonathan Munro, deputy director of BBC News, said Mr Bashir had quit his post because of ongoing ill health. The note made no mention of the Lord Dyson inquiry nor a separate investigation into Mr Bashir’s journalistic methods being conducted by Panorama, the programme which made his name. The Panorama investigation – effectively investigating itself over events 25 years ago – had been due to be aired on Monday but its broadcast was postponed over a "duty of care" to Mr Bashir. It is unclear when the Panorama investigation will now be screened but BBC sources insisted it had been delayed rather than cancelled. In his note, Mr Munro wrote: “Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s Religion Editor, and is leaving the Corporation. “He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart. Although he underwent major surgery toward the end of last year, he is facing some ongoing issues and has decided to focus on his health. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery.”

  • Biden's toughest week yet

    Politics is a form of storytelling, and a 63 percent approval rating suggests that President Biden’s story is one most American people are willing to hear. The past week, however, has offered the kinds of plot twists that threaten to undo that narrative.

  • Sheriff deputies seen on video using a Taser on Black man who died in jail cell

    Jamal Sutherland, 31, was arrested on 4 January after a fight broke out at the psychiatric facility where he was receiving treatment

  • Hearing for man last seen with missing tiger turns into a circus

    Houston police believe India the tiger, who is still missing, has traded hands up to eight times this past week in the city's exotic animal trade.

  • 10 arrested in string of Houston robberies in affluent areas

    Police Chief Troy Finner called the series of arrests a success in strategy and patience.

  • Mercedes "MJ" Javid Shares Update on Son Shams' Latest Milestones and Thoughts on Baby No. 2

    The Shahs of Sunset star exclusively spills all the details on two-year-old son Shams and whether or not he will be a big brother anytime soon.

  • Bleak futures fuel widespread protests by young Colombians

    Thousands of young people and college students have been at the forefront of Colombia's antigovernment protests for more than two weeks, armed with improvised shields made from garbage cans and umbrellas. The young men and women have become the voices for Colombians fed up with a government they say has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic and crushed hopes of a better future. The students didn't begin the demonstrations, which erupted on April 28 when unions called people into the streets after President Iván Duque's government tried to raise taxes on public services, fuel, wages and pensions, effectively squeezing the middle class.

  • Market Wrap: It’s ‘Doge Day Afternoon’ as Memecoin Jumps 47%; Ether and Bitcoin Rise

    Not all industry participants are amused by dogecoin’s tricks.

  • Army Wife springs Black-Eyed Susan upset at Pimlico

    Army Wife pulled off a mild upset in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday at Pimlico Race Course as Beautiful Gift finished a well-beaten seventh.