Missing Houston tiger found safe

Updated Saturday at 3:30 p.m. PT with “B Positive” and “United States of Al” renewed by CBS. We’re right in the thick of the traditional window during which broadcast TV networks reveal which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the next season. But with ongoing production issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these decisions for the their 2021-22 slates ahead of next week’s virtual upfront presentations. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-22 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates. Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (eighth and final season), “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us” (sixth and final season),”Transplant,” “Young Rock” Canceled/Ending Series: “Connecting,” “Superstore” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Debris,” “Good Girls,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea,” “Law & Order: For the Defense,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Thing About Pam” ABCRenewed Series: “A Million Little Things,” “Big Sky,” “black-ish” (eighth and final season), “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Home Economics,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19” Canceled/Ending Series: “American Housewife,” “Call Your Mother,” “For Life,” “mixed-ish,” “Rebel,” “Stumptown,” “United We Fall” Series Awaiting Decisions: N/A Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “Abbott Elementary,” “Maggie,” “Queens,” “Women of the Movement,” “The Wonder Years” FoxRenewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34) Canceled/Ending Series: “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son” Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Moodys,” “The Resident” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Housebroken” Newly Ordered Series: “The Big Leap,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Fantasy Island,” “Monarch,” “Our Kind of People,” “Pivoting,” “This Country”, Untitled Dan Harmon Animated Comedy CBSRenewed Series: “B Positive,” “Blood & Treasure” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019), “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “Clarice” (moving to Paramount+),”The Equalizer,” “Evil” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019),”FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team” (moving to Paramount+), “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon” (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7) and “United States of Al” Canceled/Ending Series: “All Rise,” “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Unicorn” Series Awaiting Decisions: N/A Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “CSI: Vegas,” “FBI International,” “Ghosts,” “Good Sam,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” “Smallwood” The CWRenewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker” Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Pandora,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Devils” (Italian import), “The Outpost” (Season 3 extended, not yet renewed for Season 4) Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Republic of Sarah” Newly Ordered Series: “4400“ Read original story 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap