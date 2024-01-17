Missing Houston Woman: Where is Michaela Green?

HOUSTON - FOX 26 is highlighting cases of people who have vanished without a trace in hopes of helping to bring them back home to their loved ones.

"I've been through some rough things, a lot. This here is by far the hardest," explains Monique Tyler, whose daughter is missing.

On one of the coldest days in memory in Houston, Michaela Green's loved ones don't know if she's warm, or even if she's safe.

"It's been a nightmare. I have not properly slept more than four hours since I got the news," says Chris Green, Michaela's dad.

"I can't sleep. I can't eat. My phone rings, I'm praying it's a tip," cries Tyler, who says it only adds to her heartbreak that people have been seeing her number on the missing persons flier and calling her with pranks.

It's been a painful two weeks since her 4'10", 125 pound, 20-year-old daughter disappeared from the family's Southeast Houston apartment near Telephone Road and I-610.

"I have no desire to do anything but find her," Tyler adds.

Monique Tyler says on January 5, 2024, just before 1:30 in the afternoon, her daughter left their apartment, was on their porch when she was on the phone with her mom, and realized her little brother had accidentally locked her out. Tyler says she called her son, and he was getting in the shower.

"So, he gets out. He goes to the door, and she's not there," Tyler explains, and she says her daughter's phone was sitting outside their apartment.

"Two hours later, I come back. The phone is still sitting. The door is still unlocked. No sign. (You haven't seen her since?) Not at all," says Tyler.

"It's just been horrible," adds Michaela's dad.

So, do they believe someone took her, or she left on her own? "To be honest, I really don't know," Tyler answers.

Michaela left once before, three years earlier when she was 17-years-old, but Tyler says that was under completely different circumstances.

"We got her the help that she needed," Tyler explains.

That time, Michaela was found by police a couple of weeks later in Louisiana, and she lived with her dad for about a year after returning.

"I just need you to come back home. You can always come back here. I'm looking for you. I love you," Green says.

"Michaela, we love you. You've got a lot of people supporting you. We just want you to be found safe," her mom adds.

Houston police investigators now have Michaela's phone, trying to figure out if it can help lead them to where she is.

If you know where Michaela Green is, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.