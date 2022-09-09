Missing Howell woman found dead in home

HOWELL — Kelly Dorsey, a Howell woman who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead Friday morning, police and her daughter confirmed.

The Howell Police Department was dispatched to a Howell residence at 8:35 a.m. Friday where they found Dorsey's body.

The Howell Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the cause of death and awaiting autopsy results.

Thursday, community members met at the Salvation Army Citadel in Howell to help search for the 59-year-old woman. The searchers, some with dogs, dispersed to search wooded areas and neighborhoods surrounding Thompson Lake, near where she was last seen.

Destiny Dorsey confirmed her mother's death in a Facebook post and said her mother had been having mental health issues and she was planning to take her mother to the doctor to get help this week.

The home where Kelly Dorsey's body was found has not been disclosed.

