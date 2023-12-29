Update on missing Hurley man: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department posted an update on Facebook on Thursday saying the search for the man who has been missing since Sunday is no longer in its jurisdiction.

Joseph Edwin Ladnier, 60, was last seen on Sunday morning, Christmas Eve, around 8:30 a.m.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Joe Ladnier, 60, who was last seen on the morning of Christmas Eve. (Photo Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department)

It was originally reported that he was last seen at his home in Hurley, Mississippi, but the Facebook post said Ladnier was last seen in Wilmer, Alabama, on Sunday morning.

According to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter, there is no reason to believe foul play is involved in Ladnier’s disappearance, and information about the case has been shared to agencies in the Mobile County area.

Ladnier is listed as a missing person on the National Crime Information Center.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office but received no response.

