Missing Illinois man found in wooded area in Elkhart County

Aug. 31—BRISTOL — An Illinois man, who was reported as missing, was found in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday night.

According to information provided by Indiana State Police, troopers and an Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy located the man who had been reported missing in a wooded area off of the Toll Road, near C.R. 131.

Earlier in the day troopers located a red Subaru that was abandoned on the side of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 102, according to the report. This is approximately one mile east of the Bristol exit. Around 9 p.m., concerned family members called the Indiana State Police to report that the 62-year-old owner of the car was missing out of Illinois.

Trooper Michael Bumbaugh found that the car was unlocked, and the owner's cellphone was in the car, the report reads. Trooper Mick Dockery came to assist, and they began to search a wooded area to the south of the Toll Road near C.R. 131. Deputy Justin Scott, from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, also helped search.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., the missing man was located in a wooded area south of the Toll Road. Medics were called and transported the man to a local hospital for dehydration, according to police. It was determined that the man had been in the woods since early that morning.

Family members were then contacted to let them know that the missing man had been located.