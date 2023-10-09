Missing Independence man was last heard from in September when his vehicle broke down

Police are asking for help finding a missing man they said was last heard from in late September in Independence.

Curtis S. Jewett, 31, was last seen Sept. 24 near 319 East Nettleton Avenue in Independence, according to the Independence Police Department. His family last heard from him two days later when he called about his vehicle breaking down.

He’s not been in contact with family since, police said.

Anyone with information on where Jewett may be is asked to call the Independence Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 816-325-7330 or 911.