Teen Scottie Morris found safe after running away from home in ‘punishment T-shirt’

2
Gustaf Kilander
·1 min read
A poster shows missing 14-year-old Scottie Morris (Screenshot / WTHR)
Missing teenager Scottie Morris has been found safe in Indiana after vanishing ten days ago from his family home in Indiana wearing a white t-shirt with disparaging writing scrawled on it that branded him “a liar.”

The 14-year-old was discovered by a police officer at 5am on Saturday morning wandering the streets of the town of Eaton, according to Fox59.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated beforing being placed in a “safe environment” by Delaware County Child Protective Services.

The Eaton Indiana Police Department shared the news in a Facebook post late on Saturday evening.

Police said that interviews are being carried out regarding the disappearance and that his family is cooperating with the investigation.

Scottie vanished around 8.30pm on 16 March, prompting Eaton Police to ask residents to check their home surveillance footage.

After he had been missing for a week, residents held a candlelight vigil.

One organizer, Teresa Wilkerson, told Fox59 that the teen’s family wanted to “extend their greatest appreciation for Eaton Police Department, the fire departments, for all of the communities around the world that have been praying for this”.

“Scottie, I believe is the catalyst for an amazing movement of the world coming together and praying specifically one child at a time home,” Ms Wilkerson said.

This article is being updated

