Missing Industry man, 25, found dead during search near his home

May 17—INDUSTRY — An Industry man whose family reported him missing Sunday morning was found dead later in the day during a search of West Mills Road, not far from his house, according to officials.

Family members reported that Dustin Josselyn, 25, was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday outside his residence on West Mills Road.

Deputy Alan Elmes received a report of a missing Industry man at about 10 a.m. Sunday, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Elmes, Sgt. Ryan Close and Deputy Austin Couture worked with the Industry Fire & Rescue Department to search the area.

A member of the Fire Department "located Mr. Josselyn on the side of the West Mills Road, near the intersection of Sawyers Mills Road," Nichols said. "The investigation is ongoing. The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time."

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was notified, according to Nichols, and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner was conducting an investigation.