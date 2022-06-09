Missing infant found alive 41 years after parents' bodies were recovered in Texas

Debbie Brooks, from left, Christopher Casasanta, Donna Casasanta, Cheryl Clouse, Les Linn and Tess Welch embrace and pray at the gravesite of their loved ones, Harold Dean Clouse and his wife, Tina Gail Linn, in the Harris County Cemetery #2 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Houston.

Two parts of a three-part mystery — what happened to a Florida couple and their infant daughter who went missing more than 40 years ago — have been solved with an unexpected result: baby Holly has been found, alive and 42 years old.

The first part of the mystery was clarified last year when DNA genealogy identified two bodies, found in January 1981 in a wooded part of Houston, as Tina and Dean Clouse, who went missing in 1980 after moving from Florida to Texas.

Their daughter, however, was never located, but that mystery has also been solved after an extensive search recently identified Holly, according to the Texas attorney general's office, whose cold case unit worked on the case.

Beyond saying Holly was notified about her biological parents and had been in contact with family members, the agency provided no other information about the woman or her circumstances but plans a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Austin.

The third part of the mystery — what happened to the Clouses — remains a work in progress, with the murder investigation ongoing and authorities asking anybody with information to contact the Texas attorney general’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit.

After the Clouses were finally identified, relatives gathered in Houston on March 1 for a graveside service at the cemetery where the couple had been buried. They also visited the wooded site where their bodies were found, according to a GoFundMe page for the Hope for Holly DNA Project, dedicated to the search for the missing infant.

“It was so exciting to see Holly. I was so happy to meet her for the first time," Holly's aunt, Cheryl Crouse, said in a statement provided by the attorney general's office. "It is such a blessing to be reassured that she is all right and has had a good life. The whole family slept well last night."

"I believe Tina's finally resting in peace knowing Holly is reuniting with her family," said Sherry Linn Green, another aunt. "I personally am so relieved to know Holly is alive and well and was well cared for, but also torn up by it all. That baby was her life."

Also taking part in the investigation and location of Holly were the Lewisville Police Department, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, the Arizona attorney general’s office, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"We are thrilled that Holly will now have the chance to connect with her biological family who has been searching for her for so long," said John Bischoff, vice president of the center's Missing Children Division. "We hope that this is source of encouragement for other families who have missing loved ones and reminds us all to never give up."

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Missing infant Holly found alive decades after parents murder in Texas