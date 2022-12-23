Missing infant found alive after authorities arrest woman accused of kidnapping twin babies

A missing infant was found alive in Indianapolis on Thursday, hours after the arrest of a woman accused of stealing a car with the boy and his twin brother in it in Ohio, authorities said.

The 5-month-old boy, Kason Thomass, was discovered Thursday near a Papa John’s restaurant in Indianapolis, the Columbus Division of Police said in a statement Thursday night.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was arrested earlier Thursday on an Indianapolis street, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant told reporters.

Kason was in the 2010 Honda Accord that Jackson allegedly stole outside a pizzeria in Columbus’ Short North Arts District on Monday about 9:45 p.m., the department said. The boy was in good health and being taken to a hospital for an examination.

The FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for the boy’s safe return.

Jackson, who was charged with two counts of kidnapping, was arrested after people who had heard about the missing children spotted her in Indianapolis, Bryant said.

Her connection to the city wasn’t immediately clear. Byrant previously described her as homeless and from Columbus.

After an Amber alert was issued Tuesday, Kyair was found abandoned near Dayton International Airport. His condition wasn’t immediately clear.

Jackson allegedly stole the Honda Accord from outside Donatos Pizza when the boys’ mother went inside to pick up a Door Dash order. She left the children inside with the car running, authorities previously said.

There’s no indication that Jackson knew the family, Columbus Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Jackson has a lawyer to speak on her behalf.

