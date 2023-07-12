Update: Missing infant located in Ohio, suspect in custody

Jul. 12—UPDATE: Police state that Dominique Small, 11 months, has been safely located in Ohio. Investigators also note that a suspect is in custody at this time.

ORIGINAL: The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an 11-month-old boy they believe was removed from his residence Wednesday morning.

According to a KPD media release, investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of West Walnut Street in reference to the disappearance of Dominique Small, who is described as a white male, last seen wearing white and green pajamas.

Investigators note the preliminary investigation into the case reportedly reveals someone possibly entered the back door of the residence at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday and removed the infant, per the release.

Authorities have released what they're calling a vehicle of interest in Small's disappearance.

The vehicle, a 2013 black Ford Escape with license plate number 958REI, is also possibly occupied by two women, April Spence and Robin Spence, investigators note.

Both women are described as white, but investigators did not release any additional details of their appearance in the release.

Police also did not state what, if any, relationship the two women have with Small.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the described vehicle or child is asked to call 911 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.