Missing: James Borzon

New e-bike models keep coming off production lines with GPS tracking enabled, with the idea that such tech will deter theft and help you recover your bike if it gets stolen. “Customers don’t care if they can track their bike after a theft,” James Dunn, co-founder of e-bike recovery startup BackPedal, told TechCrunch. The UK-based startup offers e-bike owners a monthly subscription service, which includes recovery of the e-bike and, more recently, insurance via Sundays Insurance, one of the largest cycle insurers in the UK.