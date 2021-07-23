Missing Jamestown man found dead

Jul. 23—GUILFORD COUNTY — A man from Jamestown who went missing earlier this week was found dead outside Greensboro Thursday.

The body of Alan Aidan Tran, 19, was found about 4 p.m. Thursday by Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies at Lake Brandt and Witty roads in the northeastern part of the county. The Greensboro Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

Tran was last seen at his residence at 2 p.m. Monday. His vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was found burned Tuesday at an apartment complex off of Glendale Drive.

A Crimestoppers missing person alert was issued for Tran on Wednesday.

Police released no other information Friday.

Police ask that anyone with information call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.