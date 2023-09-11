Missing: Jason Barker
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
The Oscar-winning actress is forking over a pretty penny nearly a decade after the couple broke up. Legal experts explain what happened and why it's so uncommon.
Sony has launched the "Aibo Foster Parent" program for its $2,900 robot dogs, allowing owners whose basic plans have been canceled to donate them.
The latest WhatsApp beta contains a new screen called Third-party chats that may allow it to work with other messaging apps.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Tucker is suspended without pay after allegations of sexual harassment and it's difficult to see him ever returning to the Michigan State sideline.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
Investors are trying to game out the effects of a possible government shutdown in three weeks. Past lapses in funding haven't changed the trajectory of the markets in either direction.
Actress is the voice and model for the bloodthirsty character in the upcoming sequel. She says it's "one of the greatest video games of all time."
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and other "That '70s Show" stars wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson before he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting two women.
The fashion trendsetter is sparking controversy for her barely-there outfits at New York Fashion Week.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
SO MANY GOOD DEALS!
'Incredibly powerful ... and it weighs less than my chihuahuas!' wrote one of over 67,000 impressed shoppers.
From Oprah-approved joggers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
Most startups never get past the pitch deck stage, so getting an investor to say yes can become a founder's all-encompassing desire. Getting into an accelerator like Y Combinator can open countless doors, but this year, some investors are saying that the higher valuations these startups obtain today will make fundraising more difficult later. In a TC+ article that examines four different seed investor models, Work-Bench general partner Jonathan Lehr examines "the underlying incentives and biases of different investor archetypes, ranging from YC to seed firms to multistage firms."
Mega Bloks is releasing a 3:4 scale replica of the Xbox 360, complete with the console itself, a controller, and copy of ‘Halo 3.’ It has a removable hard drive, working lights, an interactive interior and a moving disc drive, among other easter eggs and treats. It officially releases in October.
Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms has partnered with GPU giant Nvidia to work on building a large language model that is trained on India's diverse languages, the two firms said Friday, as the largest Indian corporate firm expands into the fast-growing but locally uncontested space. The companies will also work together to build an AI infrastructure that is "over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today," they said, without sharing a time frame. Reliance said the cloud infrastructure would provide accelerated computing access to researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI experts and others throughout India.