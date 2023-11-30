Missing Juárez woman activist found slain, car dismantled at junkyard

A member of a Juárez women's empowerment group who was missing for more than a week was found slain and buried in a junkyard, reigniting outrage over the continuous murder of women in the city.

Karina Dominguez Rubio, 38, was an activist and a counselor with Renace y Vive Mujer, the civic association said in a statement. The group, whose name means "Reborn and Live Woman," provides various support programs and workshops for women.

Immigration: ‘La pérdida - The loss’: Deadly disaster at El Paso, Juárez border

The deadly discovery occurred just days shy of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Nov. 25. Femicides, or the murder of women and girls, has been a decades-long problem in Juárez.

Dominguez had dedicated her work in the association to promoting a life free of violence for women and was a single mother striving to provide an honest living for her family, the group stated.

Karina Dominguez Rubio, 38, a member of Juárez women's empowerment group, was found slain and buried in a junkyard in Anapra on Wednesday after going missing on Nov. 16.

Dominguez was last seen on Nov. 16 in the Valle Alto section of Juárez and was reported missing two days later on Nov. 18. with her last possible location being Anapra on the northwestern edge of the city, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said

Renace y Vive Mujer accused the specialized state police unit dealing with crimes against women of reacting too slowly to the disappearance and waiting 24 hours to start searching for missing persons.

Missing children: Mysterious disappearance of Juárez boy 'Tomatito' unsolved 5 years later

After Dominguez was reported missing, state police investigators began reviewing video taken by public safety cameras as well as technological inquiries, which indicated Dominguez was last located in Anapra, the attorney general's office said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, investigators carried out a court-approved police search of properties in Anapra, where Dominguez's dismantled car was discovered before her body was found a day later buried in a vehicle junkyard, authorities said.

The state attorney general's office has not officially confirmed that body is that of Dominguez, but Renace y Vive Mujer said it is that of their member.

'Sorry for the inconvenience, but they are kill us'

Renace y Vive Mujer has more than 10 years promoting a variety of programs for the empowerment of women, including anti-violence, physical fitness, beauty and economics.

Dominguez first arrived at the group while mourning the death of her husband from cancer before eventually becoming a counselor. She ran a micro-business, a clinic for women with aesthetic problems and organized sessions for women seeking to have liposuction, La Verdad Juárez news site reported.

There have been more than 1,050 homicides in Juárez this year, according to local news accounts. In Juárez, about 88% of all murders are related to organized crime, the Chihuahua attorney general has said.

Violence in Mexico: Murders flare in Juárez after woman's death ignites gang war

Women are fed up with having to live in fear in Juárez, the state of Chihuahua and the entire country of Mexico, Rocio Sáenz, president of Renace y Vive Mujer, wrote in an fiery open letter on Wednesday, demanding justice.

"We are exhausted and angry of waking up every day with the terrible news of the death of a woman, the discovery of human remains abandoned in desolate places or landfills, the disappearance of girls, teens and women, and the subsequent discovery of a lifeless person days later," Sáenz stated.

No one can remain silent amid the disappearances, femicides and other murders, Sáenz wrote.

"And yes, we are frustrated. Frustrated by the situation of violence we are experiencing. Frustrated by the indignant actions of the authorities. Frustrated that raising our voice makes them uncomfortable. Sorry for the inconvenience, but they are killing us."

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Missing Juárez woman activist found slain, car dismantled at junkyard