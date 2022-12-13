Missing juvenile justice official found dead in SUV more than a week after he vanished

The body of a missing Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice official has been found more than a week after he vanished, according to police.

Peachtree City Police Lt. Chris Hyatt confirmed to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that the body of Victor Roberts was found early Tuesday morning in his SUV.

Roberts, 59, was the deputy commissioner of Georgia’s Juvenile Justice Department.

Police said the cause of Roberts’ death is still under investigation by Peachtree City police with the help of Cobb County police, who were the lead agency in the search for Roberts.

Cobb police said the SUV was last spotted on a license plate reader camera in Senoia on Monday around 2:46 p.m.

Authorities were concerned about the possibility of Roberts’ having a medical problem. Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said Roberts’ wife indicated he had recently suffered from some memory loss.

Hyatt said there was no indication of foul play in Roberts’ death

