Missing juvenile located in traffic stop, driver arrested on separate charges

Feb. 24—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has located a missing juvenile after a deputy recognized her while she was in a vehicle driven by another individual during a traffic stop.

The juvenile had been reported missing earlier in the day Monday. The juvenile's mother had already informed law enforcement that the driver the juvenile was with was carrying a handgun.

When the officer at a license checking station asked the driver, 19-year-old Roger Hunter Braswell, about the gun, Braswell stated that the gun was under the driver's seat. The officer ran the serial number on the handgun, and it came back as a stolen firearm from Dillon, S.C., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Braswell is charged with one felony count each of possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Braswell was processed into the Richmond County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secure bond.