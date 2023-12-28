Missing juvenile: Sheriff’s Office looking for a 17-year-old boy

AUGUSTA COUNTY — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at approximately 5 a.m. at a Staunton residence.

Brandon Christopher Baber is a 17-year-old white male, 6’04” and 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brandon's whereabouts are unknown, but could possibly be driving a 1996 light blue Honda Accord with Virginia tags TPF7680.

Brandon could also be in the company of Annika Ehrenfeld, who is also listed as a runaway.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

