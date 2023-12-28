Missing juvenile: Sheriff's Office looking for 17-year-old Staunton girl

Annika Elizabeth Ehrenfeld

STAUNTON — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office needs help in locating a runaway juvenile.

Annika Elizabeth Ehrenfeld, 17, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 28, at approximately 5 a.m. at her Staunton home, according to a press release. The Sheriff's Office said Ehrenfeld is a 4-foot-10, white female who weights 105 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The release said Ehrenfeld could possibly be in a 1996 Light Blue Honda Accord, with Virginia tags TPF7680.

If anyone has any information about Ehrenfeld they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Sheriff's Office looking for missing 17-year-old Staunton girl