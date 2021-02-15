Missing juvenile sought in Pike County

David Singleton, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.

Feb. 15—State police seek the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from Pike County.

Jocelyn Hunter left her home in the Saw Creek Estates on Sunday, state police at Blooming Grove said. She is believed to be traveling with her boyfriend in a 2017 Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania license plate KMA-4297.

She is not believed to be in imminent danger, police said. She is described as a white female, 5'10", 125 pounds with black and purple hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans. Police did not release her age.

State police ask anyone who comes in contact with the girl or who knows her whereabouts to contact the Blooming Grove station at 570-226-5718 or call 911.

— DAVID SINGLETON

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote island, despite outcry

    Bangladesh is moving 3,000-4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island over the next two days, two officials said on Sunday, despite concerns about the risk of storms and floods lashing the site. Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides. The Rohingya refugees will be moved to Bhasan Char by ships on Monday and Tuesday, Navy Commodore Rashed Sattar said from the island.

  • Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

    Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleaned up clutter and debris in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, damaged buildings and parts of bullet train lines and caused power blackouts for thousands of people. The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the utility that runs the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant that was hit by the March 2011 disaster, said the water used to cool spent fuel rods near the reactors had spilled because of the shaking.

  • Home appraisal for Black couple skyrockets after white friend pretends to be homeowner

    Black Americans continue to face discrimination when it comes to building wealth through homeownership. Paul Austin and his wife, Tenisha Tate Austin, of Marin City purchased their first home off-market from another Black family in 2016. “I read the appraisal,” Tate Austin told ABC7.

  • Power cut across Texas as winter storm hits

    A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and snarled traffic across large swaths of the U.S.

  • Russians hold Valentine's Day protest for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny

    Supporters of the jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny gathered in courtyards across Russia with candles and torches for a Valentine’s Day protest, in the hope that localised demonstrations could avoid the crackdown that has met recent mass street rallies. Images of lights arranged in the shape of hearts on the snow, from the far east of Russia to Moscow, flooded social media along with the hashtag for the event, “Love is stronger than fear”. Some held up signs calling for Mr Navalny’s release, while others spelled out the word “freedom” in sparklers or shared messages on LED light boards. Small gatherings in support of the activist also took place in the US, Europe and the UK. Authorities had warned people against taking part in the protests while a media watchdog ordered outlets to delete articles that contained details of the event. At least a dozen people were arrested across the country in connection to the demonstrations. Nationwide protests broke last month when Mr Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia after months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning that he and his supporters say was orchestrated by the state. The opposition leader was subsequently given a three-year prison sentence after being found guilty of parole violations in connection to an embezzlement conviction dating back to 2014. Prosecutors said he had “hidden” from parole officers while recovering from the poison attack. Police cracked down hard on the rallies, using batons on protestors and detaining more than 10,000 people. Several other prominent opposition figures remain under house arrest. While the demonstrations were originally called to demand Mr Navalny’s release, many Russians came out to protest because of anger over the economy, quality of healthcare, freedom of speech and official corruption.

  • Biden calls on Congress to ban assault weapons

    Sunday marked the third anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

  • As vaccinations lag, Israel combats online misinformation

    After surging ahead in the race to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus, Israel is blaming online misinformation for a sudden slowdown in the campaign. Israel's Health Ministry, which is spearheading the vaccination efforts, is employing both warnings and incentives as it tries to persuade reluctant holdouts to get immunized. It has beefed up a digital task force to counter spurious claims about the vaccines, while local governments are turning to DJs and free food to lure people to vaccination centers.

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from Brentwood, CA was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. This man singled me out bc I was an Asian girl walking by myself and took advantage.

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • NBC Accused of Hyping Cases of People Who Contracted COVID-19 Despite Vaccinations

    NBC News is being accused of scaremongering after publishing a story over the weekend highlighting four people in Oregon who ended up testing positive for COVID-19 even after receiving two doses of vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are effective at preventing illness in 95 percent and 94 percent of cases respectively, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning that a small percentage of people would still be expected to get sick even after they were fully vaccinated. By framing its story around the four positive tests rather than on the declining number of cases in Oregon, critics worry the NBC story could mislead people into believing the vaccines aren’t effective and discourage people from getting vaccinated. On Twitter, Brendan Nyhan, a Dartmouth political science professor and liberal blogger, called the NBC story an “apocalypse of bad journalism.”. What an apocalypse of bad journalism. These miraculous vaccines are ~95% effective. If you vaccinate millions of people with them, a few will still get COVID (typically less severe). This is not news! And where is the headline on all the (far more numerous) prevented cases? https://t.co/WPKqDOuucU — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) February 15, 2021 The story, published Saturday afternoon, was based on a series of Friday tweets by the Oregon Health Authority providing an update on the pandemic in the state. The Health Authority noted a nearly 50 percent drop in new cases since early January, and declining numbers of deaths and hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus. The Health Authority also noted that “we’re beginning to receive reports of individuals who have tested positive after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.” These so-called “breakthrough cases,” involve people who get sick with COVID-19 at least 14 days after completing their vaccination series. The Health Authority reported that there have been four such cases in Oregon. “What all this means is that we can expect to see more breakthrough cases. Getting as many Oregonians as possible vaccinated remains a critical objective to ending the pandemic,” the Health Authority reported. "What all this means is that we can expect to see more breakthrough cases. Getting as many Oregonians as possible vaccinated remains a critical objective to ending the pandemic." — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) February 12, 2021 NBC’s story focused on the four “breakthrough cases,” with a headline that reads “Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus.” NBC did note the declining number of daily COVD-19 cases about halfway through its story. The only other Oregon-specific vaccine story that NBC has run in recent weeks focuses on nurses going car-to-car in a snowstorm to distribute expiring doses. Attempts to reach NBC News and the Oregon Health Authority were unsuccessful Monday. In a tweet, conservative radio host Erick Erickson suggested that stories like NBC’s could further discourage vaccine-skeptic Americans from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. When reporters ask why Americans are so unwilling to get the vaccine, they should look in a mirror. https://t.co/5sgHUbIkEy — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 15, 2021 Allahpundit, an anonymous conservative blogger, questioned why the story was newsworthy at all. Would be curious to hear NBC explain what makes this story newsworthy. We’ve had members of Congress test positive after getting both doses. So what? https://t.co/kIk5megHYE — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 15, 2021 More than 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S., and more than 69 million doses have been delivered, according to the CDC. Even in cases where vaccinated people do contract COVID-19, the vaccines can reduce the severity of the illness.

  • Myanmar rattled by army movements, apparent internet cutoff

    Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar’s biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military’s seizure of power. Public concern has already been heightened for the past few nights by what many charge is the military’s manipulation of criminals released from prison to carry out nighttime violence and stir up panic. Ambassadors from the United States and Canada and 12 European nations called on Myanmar's security forces to refrain from violence against those “protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government.”

  • ‘Traitor’ spray-painted onto Trump impeachment attorney Michael van der Veen’s home

    ‘My entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now,’ lawyer claims

  • Iran says U.S. move to seize oil shipment is 'act of piracy'

    Iran said on Monday that a U.S. move this month to seize a cargo of oil on the grounds that it came from Tehran was an act of piracy, adding that the shipment did not belong to the Iranian government. Washington filed a lawsuit earlier this month to seize the cargo, alleging that Iran sought to mask the origin of the oil by transferring it to several vessels before it ended up aboard the Liberian-flagged Achilleas tanker destined for China. Washington said the cargo contravened U.S. terrorism regulations.

  • Serbia donates Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to North Macedonia

    Serbia on Sunday donated a first batch of 8,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to North Macedonia, which is yet to deliver its first jabs. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev attended a border checkpoint handover ceremony of the shipment, praising friendship between the two neighboring Balkan states. Serbia, a country of 7 million, has so far vaccinated some 600,000 people, mainly with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and Russian Sputnik V, and to a lesser extent with the Pfizer jab.

  • NYC subway stabbings suspect named and charged with murder

    Stabbings caused concern across transit system

  • Covid-19 pandemic: China 'refused to give data' to WHO team

    A member of the team accuses China of withholding full data on the early days of the outbreak.

  • Lebanon's Hariri sees no way out of crisis without Arab support

    Lebanese Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri on Sunday said that his country could not be rescued from its current crisis without the support of Arab countries and the international community. Gulf states have long channelled funds into Lebanon's fragile economy, but they are alarmed by the rising influence of Hezbollah, a powerful group backed by their arch-rival, Iran, and so far appear loath to ease Beirut's worst financial crisis in decades. "There is no way out of the crisis ... without a deep reconciliation with our Arab brothers and an end to using the country as a staging point for attacking Gulf countries and threatening their interests," Hariri said in a televised speech marking 16 years since the assassination of his father, ex-premier Rafik al-Hariri.