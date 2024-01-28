Missing Kansas man found deceased

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man missing in Kansas has been found deceased.

At 4:12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that they were looking for 84-year-old Donald Willford.

According to the FCSO, Willford was last seen around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, when he was leaving his home in Pomona, Kan.

At 2:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 28, the FCSO provided an update on Willford.

“This afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Pottawatomie Township Volunteer Fire Department to search an area we believed Mr. Willford could be located,” said the FCSO. “During that search, Mr. Willford was unfortunately found deceased.”

The FCSO said their heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.

