Kayaker vanishes at Alaska glacier. Recovered helmet cam holds final clue, troopers say

A camera belonging to a Juneau man reported missing after someone found his empty kayak near Mendenhall Glacier revealed his fate, Alaska State Troopers reported.

Footage on the GoPro helmet cam revealed Paul Rodriguez Jr., 43, drowned in Mendenhall Lake after his kayak capsized, troopers said in a Tuesday, July 18, news release.

His kayak and a dry bag were found on the lake July 11, troopers said. No identifying markings were found on the kayak or bag.

On Sunday, July 16, troopers learned from the Juneau Police Department that Rodriguez had been reported missing.

Juneau police said in a news release that a U.S. Forest Service employee found Rodriquez’s vehicle parked in the visitor center parking lot.

He was last seen walking away from the vehicle carrying an ice ax and helmet, police said. A photo Rodriguez posted to social media showed a kayak near a waterfall at the glacier lake.

Police also posted a photo of Rodriguez to Facebook.

On Monday, July 17, troopers and others searched the Mendenhall Glacier area but did not find Rodriguez, troopers said.

“During the search, a good Samaritan turned over a helmet with a Go-Pro camera attached,” troopers wrote. The camera was confirmed to have belonged to Rodriguez.

A review of the video showed Rodriguez drowned July 11 when his kayak overturned, troopers said. They said he did not appear to be wearing proper safety equipment.

A search for his body continues, troopers said.

Mendenhall Glacier is about 10 miles northwest of Juneau.

